Amid 'Rs 370 <i>Ki</i> Biryani' Row, Munawar Faruqui Appeals For An End To Online Hate Against Pranit More

Comedian and rapper Munawar Faruqui has appealed to people to stop targeting comedian Pranit More amid the ongoing backlash over the controversial Rs 370 biryani remark that recently sparked outrage online.

The controversy, which began during one of Pranit More's stand-up shows, has led to widespread criticism on social media, legal action, and professional consequences for those involved. While Munawar had earlier criticised the remarks made during the show, he has now called for an end to the continued trolling and online harassment.

What Did Munawar Say?

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Munawar shared a video in which he said, "Mujhe lagta hai ab hum sabko tham jana chahiye. Comedian ne bahut galat baat boli, crowd work mein bhi bahut galat baat hui. Us ladki ne bhi jo bola, main usse disagree karta hoon. Unhone jo bola, mujhe sunna pasand nahi hai, lekin ek level hota hai (I think all of us need to stop now. The comedian said something very wrong, and what happened during the crowd-work segment was also deeply problematic. I also disagree with what that woman said. I did not like hearing any of it, but there has to be a limit)."

He acknowledged that the comments made during the interaction were wrong but stressed that the people involved had already faced serious repercussions.

"FIR ho gayi, job chali gayi, career khatam ho gaya, samaj mein izzat chali gayi, sab ho gaya. Unke saath unki baaton ke liye bahut bura hua hai, lekin ab tham jao. Content ke naam par jo unhe nichoda ja raha hai, bas karo bhai (An FIR has been filed, jobs have been lost, careers have been damaged, and their reputation in the society has been ruined; all of that has already happened. They have faced serious consequences for what they said, but now it is time to stop. The way people are continuing to squeeze every bit of content out of this situation needs to end)."

Munawar further warned against taking public outrage too far and urged people to allow the legal process to take its course.

The comedian concluded, "Un logon ne jo baat boli, uska zakhm unhe mil gaya. Jab kisi ki laash niklegi na, tab tumhe samajh aayega. Bas karo ab. Har cheez ki ek limit hoti hai. Legally unpar jo hona hoga, ho jayega, par tum ab chup ho jao (They have already suffered enough for what they have said. By the time someone loses their life, people will finally realise they went too far. Enough now. Everything has a limit. Whatever legal consequences they are supposed to face will happen, but the public outrage and relentless piling on should stop)."

The Controversy

The row erupted after a crowd-work segment from Pranit More's stand-up show went viral online. During the interaction, an audience member, Himanshu Jangra, said that after paying Rs 370 for a plate of chicken biryani on a date, he expected a "return" on his investment. The remarks drew sharp criticism, with many accusing both Jangra and More of promoting misogynistic attitudes through humour.

In the aftermath, Pranit More issued a public apology. Himanshu Jangra, who was employed at Starvik Design, was dismissed from his job following the controversy.

The Maharashtra Cyber Police registered a case against More, while the National Commission for Women (NCW) also summoned both More and Jangra over the remarks.

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