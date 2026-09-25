Kanpur To Delhi In Just 8 Hours? Indian Railways Approves New Daily Train

Passengers travelling between Kanpur and Delhi will soon have another train option for overnight travel. Indian Railways has approved a new daily service connecting Kanpur Central with Anand Vihar Terminal.

The new train will cover a distance of around 428 km and will make eight stops on the route. The journey between the two stations is expected to take eight hours and 10 minutes, while the return trip will take around eight hours.

According to the Ministry of Railways, Train No. 14153 will leave Kanpur Central at 8:40 pm and reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 4:50 am the next morning. The return service, Train No. 14154, will leave Anand Vihar at 11:25 pm and reach Kanpur Central at 7:25 am.

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The train will stop at eight stations, including Phaphund, Etawah, Tundla, Hathras, Aligarh, Khurja, Dadri and Ghaziabad.

Indian Railways has also approved the extension of the Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi–Agra Cantt Express up to Mathura. After the extension, Train No. 11901 will travel from Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi to Mathura, while Train No. 11902 will start from Mathura for the return journey to Jhansi.

The train will now cover 270 km instead of its earlier distance of 217 km.

On the other hand, the railway has also introduced a new Amrit Bharat Express between Bhuj in Gujarat and Barauni in Bihar. The train will run three times a week and cover around 2,532 km. It will connect several important places across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

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Train No. 19427 will leave Bhuj at 5:30 pm and reach Barauni at 4:05 am. For the return journey, Train No. 19428 will depart from Barauni at 11:55 pm and arrive in Bhuj at 1:15 pm.