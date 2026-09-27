Video: Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma Loses Cool, Slaps Man Filming Inspection

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma, with his left hand, pulls down a young man's mobile while he was recording him during a road inspection, and with his right, he lands a slap right across his face, shows a video.

The young man then gets into a fight with the politician but by then a security guard inserts himself between the two, the video shows, with a small crowd around them.

The incident took place while the Public Works Department Minister had gone to inspect a road in Tilak Nagar in west Delhi.

"Oye maar kaise raha hai (How are you hitting)," a voice could he heard saying on the video.

"Are maar diya thappad, bhai. Bhai, thappad mar diya ji. Ye lo ji, video banate hue thappad mar diya (Oh, he slapped him, man. Man, he actually slapped him. Look at that - he slapped him while the video was being recorded)," another person, who is not visible, is heard saying on the video.

"Aam aadmi ko koi thappad nahi maar sakta (No one can slap the common man)," said another person in the crowd.

Before things escalated, the Delhi Minister and AAP's Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh were targeting each other over the quality of road construction, with each taking a swipe at the other.

AAP MLA pulled at the road like one peels off the dead skin, and the paved road came off effortlessly.

"Ye lo, mantri ji aap humse poocho, bura manne ki baat nahi hai isme. Ye BJP ki Sarkar main ho raha hai kaam. Hamari video delete karwa rahe ho (Here, Minister, you ask us, there is nothing to feel bad about. This work is being done under the BJP government. You are getting our videos deleted)," the AAP MLA said, showing off big chunks off road in his hands.

"Naraaz phupha ban ke aa rahe hain (He is coming over acting like an offended uncle-in-law), someone is heard saying on the video, inverting the BJP's jab at the opposition.

"Aapne jo sadak boli woh ukhad ke dikha di, ab batao (You challenged me to tear up that road, and I did it. Now what do you have to say?) Jarnail Singh asked the Minister.

"Galat nahi bolna (Do not speak wrongly)," the Minister, with his arm around the AAP MLA, said.

"Kya galat bola diya (What did I say wrong?) the AAP MLA shot back.

"Bilkul galat bola. Aapne 15 saal main sadak nahi banayi ab hum bana rahe hain (That is completely wrong. You didn't build the road in 15 years; now we are building it)," the Minister said.

"Aise mat banao na, ye toh 15 ghante nahi chalegi (Don't make it like that; it won't even last 15 hours)," the AAP MLA persisted.

At this point, the Minister turned around and started leaving.

With the big chunks of road in his hands, the AAP MLA approached the Minister again while a man, Sahib Singh, who is AAP leader's peronal assistant, in front was recording the whole thing.

As the two started walking, the Minister flew into a rage and slapped Sahib Singh recording him.

AAP MLA Jarnail Singh posted the Minister's video on X

"This is the BJP government's PWD Minister from Delhi, the capital of India. He had come to inspect the road, but upon seeing scam after scam being exposed, he lost his cool and ended up indulging in thuggery with my colleague who was recording the video," the AAP MLA said.

Sharing the AAP MLA's video, Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi chief minister, called for Minister's arrest.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the victim said he has filed a complaint against the Minister and narrated how he was slapped while he was live-streaming the conversation between the AAP MLA and Parvesh Verma.

"At that time, I was live-streaming on the MLA's page. To stop the ongoing live stream, Parvesh Verma snatched the phone from my hand, raised his hand at me and slapped me. His security personnel also pushed me and raised his hand at me. I did not say or do anything to him. I had not done anything that would make him hit me. I have filed a complaint. The people accompanying him also threatened me, and I have given their names as well. The rest depends on what action the police take, because he is a serving minister. Action should be taken against him," the victim said.