"AAP Worker Abused My Family": Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma On Slap Row

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma says he was provoked, explaining the row surrounding the slap involving AAP MLA Jarnail Singh's personal assistant.

"When one of his (Jarnail Singh) workers started abusing my family, I reacted in anger the way anyone naturally would," Parvesh Verma claimed in a video message.

The incident was reported during the Public Works Department Minister's road inspection visit in Tilak Nagar in west Delhi. Jarnail Singh represents Tilak Nagar in Delhi Assembly.

The slap video shows the victim, Sahib Singh, recording the minister as Jarnail Singh, with huge chunks of road, in his hand is right next to him.

The two are walking and then the Minister pulls down the mobile phone of the man recording them and then lands a slap right across his face, shows the video.

"Are maar diya thappad, bhai. Bhai, thappad mar diya ji. Ye lo ji, video banate hue thappad mar diya (Oh, he slapped him, man. Man, he actually slapped him. Look at that - he slapped him while the video was being recorded)," a person, who is not visible, is heard saying on the video.

Claiming that the AAP was promoting the slap video, Parvesh Verma accused the AAP MLA of corruption, adding "please understand the truth behind the video".

"The local MLA, Jarnail Singh, had been pressuring engineers from the PWD department for several days, demanding that they connect him with the contractor so he could get a commission from them," Verma said in his video.

The Minister said a PWD engineer went to the police station and filed a formal complaint to register an FIR against him.

"Because Jarnail Singh did not get any commission, whenever asphalt/road was laid at night, he would go the following morning to dig it up, make a video claiming quality issues or corruption, and post it online," the Minister claimed.

The Minister said he personally went to inspect the ongoing road work in Tilak Nagar.

"When I stopped and looked at the work, it was going on very well. Local residents told me that this road hadn't been built for 15 years, and now it is finally being constructed. Perhaps the Aam Aadmi Party is upset that all the roads in Delhi that were neglected for 15 years are now being built. I personally called MLA Jarnail Singh three times," Verma said, claiming he waited 45 minutes for the AAP leader.

Before things escalated, the Delhi Minister and AAP MLA were targeting each other over the quality of road construction, with each taking a swipe at the other.

AAP MLA pulled at the road like one peels off the dead skin, and the newly paved road came off effortlessly.

"Ye lo, mantri ji aap humse poocho, bura manne ki baat nahi hai isme. Ye BJP ki Sarkar main ho raha hai kaam. Hamari video delete karwa rahe ho (Here, Minister, you ask us, there is nothing to feel bad about. This work is being done under the BJP government. You are getting our videos deleted)," the AAP MLA said, showing off big chunks off road in his hands.

"Galat nahi bolna (Do not speak wrongly)," the Minister, with his arm around the AAP MLA, said.

"Kya galat bola diya (What did I say wrong?) the AAP MLA shot back.

"Bilkul galat bola. Aapne 15 saal main sadak nahi banayi ab hum bana rahe hain (That is completely wrong. You didn't build the road in 15 years; now we are building it)," the Minister said.

"Aise mat banao na, ye toh 15 ghante nahi chalegi (Don't make it like that; it won't even last 15 hours)," the AAP MLA persisted.

At this point, the Minister turned around and started leaving.

Sahib Singh, who was recording it all, was then slapped by Parvesh Verma.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the victim said he has filed a complaint against the Minister and narrated how he was slapped while he was live-streaming the conversation between the AAP MLA and Parvesh Verma.

"At that time, I was live-streaming on the MLA's page. To stop the ongoing live stream, Parvesh Verma snatched the phone from my hand, raised his hand at me and slapped me. His security personnel also pushed me and raised his hand at me. I did not say or do anything to him. I had not done anything that would make him hit me. I have filed a complaint. The people accompanying him also threatened me, and I have given their names as well. The rest depends on what action the police take, because he is a serving minister. Action should be taken against him," the victim said.

