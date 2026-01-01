Parvesh Verma Compares Arvind Kejriwal To 'Rehman Dakait', AAP Hits Back

A political storm erupted in the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Wednesday after Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma launched a sharp attack on former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The confrontation centred on the renovation of Kejriwal's official residence, which the BJP has dubbed "Sheeshmahal." Speaking in the House, Verma cited a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report to allege large-scale irregularities in the construction and renovation of the property. He claimed that public funds were misused in 2020 while Delhi was grappling with the dual crises of the COVID-19 pandemic and governance issues.

During his speech, Verma compared the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief to "Rehman Dakait," a character from the film Dhurandhar, and described the AAP government as a disaster for the city. The minister alleged that trees were cut and several residential structures, including the houses of government officials, were demolished without proper approvals to facilitate the project. He further stated that the initial tender of Rs 7.5 crore was escalated to Rs 55 crore, with the total expenditure eventually reaching Rs 58 crore.

Verma also accused the previous administration of failing to utilise Rs 787.91 crore allocated by the Centre to combat COVID-19. He alleged that while the city suffered during the peak of the pandemic, construction work at the residence continued unabated.

In a dramatic moment inside the Assembly, the minister presented a long printed roll listing various items allegedly purchased for the residence, including expensive furniture and furnishings. The visual drew significant attention as the scroll extended across both the treasury and opposition benches. Verma further alleged that a second structure, referred to as "Sheeshmahal 2," was also being built but remains incomplete following the change in government.

Responding strongly to the charges, Saurabh Bhardwaj, the Delhi unit president of the Aam Aadmi Party, dismissed the allegations and accused the BJP of hypocrisy. “Those who purchased a ₹6.2 crore VVIP boat have been raising questions over a ₹30 crore Chief Minister's residence for the past three years,” Bhardwaj said.

Bhardwaj also questioned the lack of scrutiny regarding the Prime Minister's residence, noting that it was constructed around the same time. He asked why the expenditure for the Prime Minister's official home has not been discussed in a similar fashion.

Bhardwaj concluded his response by challenging the BJP to maintain transparency by opening both the Prime Minister's residence and the former Chief Minister's residence to the media for a thorough inspection. He questioned why the BJP appeared to be afraid of such a public move if they were confident in their claims.