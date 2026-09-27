Punjab University Students Vandalise Campus, Block Highway Over 'Rape' Case

Students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab vandalised the campus and set parts of the building on fire after a protest over unverified claims that a female student was allegedly raped and had died by suicide turned violent. The protests began late last night and continued through the morning today.

Videos showed a large group of students initially protesting by chanting slogans and demanding justice. It soon turned violent as some students damaged window panes and flower pots inside the campus. Some objects, including parts of the university building, were also set on fire.

A group of students also blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara national highway, causing a massive traffic jam.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Jalandhar Range, Naveen Singla, said that the students claimed that a girl student in a hostel was raped about three days ago and she has gone back to her home.

"We have registered a rape case basis on that statement," he told reporters.

A protesting student claimed that a female student was raped by a construction worker on campus, following which the college authorities sent her home. Her roommate then informed other students that the girl had died by suicide.

The student, in a video, said that initially the protests were peaceful. However, when the university's gates opened, some other people - who were not part of the college - entered and created a ruckus. "They vandalised the campus. But despite this, the authorities sent a message that everything was a rumour."

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kapurthala, Gaurav Toora, had earlier said that police have no information about any rape incident.

"We got to know last night that students had blocked the Jalandhar highway. We went there and controlled the situation. We got to know then that the students flagged some issues with the LPU administration and that there were rumours of a rape case. Nothing about such a crime was reported to us," he said.

Toora added that he spoke to the LPU's student bodies and they are investigating it. "Seems like there is a misunderstanding between the university and students. We will try to conduct a meeting between them," he said.

An assessment of the property damage is being done, and necessary legal action will be taken, Toora added.

Lovely Professional University's statement to students

The Lovely Professional University, in a statement to the students, advised them to ignore the "rumours" and assured them that they are "safe and secure" on the campus.

"The rumours circulating on social media are false and misleading and circulated by mischievous sources. You are advised not to participate in any unrest, to remain safely inside your hostel/room/residence, and to avoid involvement in any provocative or disruptive activities. Kindly cooperate in maintaining a calm and orderly campus environment," it said.