IIT Delhi Director Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Salary And Last Date

The Ministry of Education has invited applications for the post of Director at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi). The Department of Higher Education has released the recruitment notification, and eligible candidates can apply by October 31, 2026.

The Director will be the academic and administrative head of IIT Delhi. The appointment will be made based on the recommendation of a Search-cum-Selection Committee and will require approval from the competent authority. The committee will consider both applications received through the advertisement and nominations from eminent persons.

IIT Delhi Director Recruitment 2026: Who Can Apply?

Candidates must have a PhD and a first-class or equivalent qualification at the preceding degree level. An engineering qualification is preferred. Candidates from science, mathematics or management backgrounds may also be considered in exceptional cases.

Applicants should have a strong academic record and at least 10 years of teaching experience as a Professor at a reputed engineering or technology institute or university. Experience in guiding PhD students and at least five years of administrative experience are also required.

Candidates should preferably be below 60 years of age on the last date of application.

Salary And Tenure

The post carries a fixed salary of Rs 2.25 lakh per month, along with allowances as applicable. The appointment will be for five years or until the person reaches 70 years of age, whichever is earlier.

Documents Required

Candidates need to submit a detailed resume covering their teaching, research, industry-academia work and administrative experience. They must also submit a two-page justification explaining why they are suitable for the post and a two-page vision statement for IIT Delhi.

Applicants must provide contact details of at least two distinguished people who are familiar with their professional work.

Candidates working in government departments, autonomous organisations or public sector undertakings must apply through the proper channel.

The completed application and required documents must reach the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, by October 31, 2026, through Registered Post or Speed Post.

The recruitment notification also includes Director vacancies at IIT Mandi and IIT Indore. The current IIT Delhi Director is Professor Rangan Banerjee.