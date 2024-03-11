IIT Delhi Launches New Academic Program In 'MA In Culture, Society, Thought'

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has introduced a first of its kind MA Program. The Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at the institute has launched a new course, MA in Culture, Society, Thought. The two-year full-time program will focus on the thematic of culture, society, and thought through the core disciplines of sociology, literature, and philosophy.

The application process for admissions to the newly launched program will begin on March 20, 2024 for the academic year starting from July 2024. The last date to apply for the program is April 4, 2024.

Eligibility

Interested candidates with bachelor's degree in any discipline are eligible to apply. Candidates must have a minimum 55% or equivalent CGPA in BA and first division for all other degrees.

Admission process

The admission procedure includes shortlisting through an entrance examination or GATE 2024 score. The shortlisted candidates will then have to undergo an interview process for final selection. The fee structure of the program will be at par with other postgraduate programs of the Institute. The applications can be filled through the institute's PG admission portal.

Opportunities

The program will train and equip students for a variety of fields including research, academia, social work, think tanks, media and policymaking, among others, in government and non-governmental organisations, research institutes, social entrepreneurship organisations etc. Graduates from the MA program will also be eligible to join the doctoral programs offered by the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at IIT Delhi, or other international doctoral programs.

Highlighting the features of the program, Prof Farhana Ibrahim, Head, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Delhi, said, “The program offers a unique opportunity for students to explore courses across traditional disciplines, and to forge new synergies across existing Master's programs offered by the Department, viz. Cognitive Science and Economics. Its location at IIT Delhi gives it a unique vantage point to generate a new corpus of knowledge, populate new kinds of archives, and develop critical methodologies to give new directions to humanities and social science research from the global south.”

Students interested in the program can explore more about the course, fees, faculty members, scholarships, accommodations, academic and career prospects, among other aspects in an Open House scheduled for March 15, 2024.