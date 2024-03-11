IIT Delhi Hiring Program Director, Salary Rs 2.67 Lakh

IIT Delhi has invited applications for contractual appointments under various projects. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the institute for detailed information. The deadline to appear for the walk-in test/interview is March 18, 2024. Appointment will be made on contractual basis or on consolidated pay which will be renewed every year up to the duration of the project.

The official notification by IIT Delhi reads, "Applications are invited for dynamic individuals to manage the operations and to establish linkages with the industry. The institute has called professionals for the following roles- Program Director (1) (Academic and Operations) and Programe Director (1) (Partnerships and Development).

For the post of Program Director (1) (Academic and Operations), candidates are required to have a PhD with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree in the appropriate branch with a very good academic record throughout. A minimum of 10 year teaching/research/industrial experience after PhD and Outstanding Publication/ Outstanding industrial experience or An outstanding engineer/Technologist with first class MSc/MTech having a minimum of ten years of experience is desirable.

Candidates having a MBA degree from a reputed institution, or having a prior experience in handling international programs in an educational institution, excellent English communication skills, Excellence in MS office or similar application will be preferred.

Salary

The Program Director will be entitled for a salary of Rs 1,44,000-1,54,000-1,64,000- 1,77,000-1,90,000-2,03,000-2,19,000-2,35,000-2,51,000-2,67,000/per month.