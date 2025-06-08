IIT Delhi To Offer BTech In Design, Check Details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced a new undergraduate programme - B.Tech in Design, which will begin from the 2025-26 academic year. This four-year programme will be offered by the Department of Design at IIT Delhi. It aims to combine the power of technology and creativity to solve real-world problems. The course is specially designed for students who are curious, creative, and want to bring innovative ideas to life.

Eligibility

Admission to the B.Tech in Design will be based on JEE (Advanced) rankings. In addition, students will also need to clear UCEED (Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design) to qualify for the programme.

What Will Students Learn?

Students will explore a mix of design thinking, technology, teamwork, and communication. The programme will include learning about:

• Design processes

• Research methods

• Socio-technical systems

• Product design

• Systematic problem-solving

It is a transdisciplinary programme, meaning students will not only study design but also take courses from other departments like engineering, humanities, management, and more. About 50% of the coursework will be from the core design field, while the rest will come from other departments across the institute.

Why This Programme Stands Out

IIT Delhi plans to make this programme highly practical. Students will be trained to use design as a powerful tool to solve challenges in industry and society. The goal is to produce well-rounded professionals who understand both technology and human-centered design.

For more details and updates on how to apply, candidates are advised to visit the official IIT Delhi website.