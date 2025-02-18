IIT Courses That Do Not Require Scores Of Entrance Exams

Here is a list of courses offered by Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) that do not require JEE, JAM scores for admission. Candidates willing to apply can visit the official websites of the respective institutes to check detailed information.



IIT Madras BSc in Data Science

This course allows a student to earn an IIT degree without going through the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) route. Candidates are not required to take the intense preparation and competition for qualifying the JEE Main for engineering and then the JEE Advanced for the IITs. Students possessing Class 10-level maths skills can enrol directly. However, not everyone can stay on. After one month, IIT Madras conducts a qualifier exam. Of the first batch of over 30,000 students to join the qualifier process, only 8,154 passed the qualifier exam in 2020 and were enrolled in higher levels of the programme. As per IIT Madras, the data science programme is the world's first online BSc degree programme. It also offers exits with lower qualifications along the way.





IIT Kanpur Certification Programme on PYTHON for Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Deep Learning (DL)

This four week certificate programme, is an intensive school for scholars, students, faculty members, industry professionals and R&D staff aspiring to get an in-depth exposure and learn hands-on implementation of the cutting edge algorithms and software for Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Neural Networks (NN) and Deep Learning (DL) toward projects, research and placements to further their careers. The course is open to UG,PG students, Class 11,12 students, PhD scholars and industry professionals.



IIT Roorkee's Professional Certificate Program In Generative AI And Machine Learning

The Professional Certificate Program in Generative AI and Machine Learning Program offers an immersive learning experience at the forefront of this dynamic and rapidly evolving field. The programme equips students with sought-after skills and practical knowledge of cutting-edge processes, tools, and techniques. The programme will run for 11 months and would cost around Rs 1,34,999. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website for detailed information about the course.



IIT Kanpur's Professional Certificate Programe in Cloud Computing & DevOps

IIT Kanpur is introducing various courses in Emerging Technologies, Computer Sciences, Data Analytics, Entrepreneurship, Business and many more. The course will cover various skills such as Application Migration, Autoscaling, Cloud Provider Selection, Cloud Workloads, Configuration Management, Containerization. Candidates will be taught through live masterclasses delivered by distinguished IIT Kanpur faculty. The programme will help in gaining expertise in multiple DevOps tools & 20+ cloud services, 30+ hands-on projects using our integrated sandboxed labs. On completion of the course, candidates will be awarded with a completion certificate from E&ICT Academy, IIT Kanpur.



IIT Delhi's Certification in UI/UX Design

For those interested in interface design and user experience, IIT Delhi provides a six-month UI/UX Design Certification programme. To obtain a certificate of completion, participants must maintain a minimum attendance rate of 50% and achieve a minimum score of 60%. A certificate of participation will be given to those who don't fit these requirements.