Video: Hyderabad Cop Takes Daughter On Duty During Final Day Of Ganesh Visarjan

For young Ameeksha, her father's khaki uniform was never just work attire; it represented a world of discipline, courage, and public service. Recently, on the final day of this year's Ganesh Visarjan celebrations in Hyderabad, she finally got a chance to join her father for one real day of police duty.

Her father, P Saidulu, who serves as the Inspector (SHO) of Begumpet Police Station, agreed to a special request from his daughter: to join him on duty during one of the most challenging days on the city's calendar.

Saidulu shared the moment on Instagram. "My daughter Ameeksha has always been fascinated by the police uniform. On her wish, she joined me for one real day of police duty on the final day of Ganesh immersion," he wrote as the caption of the video.

The video shows Ameeksha interacting with police personnel, speaking to members of her father's team and observing the coordination and vigilance involved in managing the massive immersion festivities.

"For her, it was just one day of duty… For me, it became a lifetime memory with my daughter," Saidulu added.

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Watch the video here:

Ameeksha's day in uniform took place amid a massive security operation across the city when police personnel remained on duty for hours as devotees participated in the immersion processions.



Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand confirmed that nearly 30,000 police personnel were deployed throughout Hyderabad to handle security, traffic control, and crowd management.

Despite heavy precautions, the festival brought its share of risks and heartbreaks. Official figures revealed that 13 people, including a police sub-inspector, lost their lives in incident-related occurrences during the festivities, while 26 others sustained injuries.

For Ameeksha, the day offered more than a close look at the uniform she admired. It gave her a glimpse of the responsibility her father carries - and created a memory that brought his duty and her dream together.