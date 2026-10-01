'Ashamed' After Seeing Hindi Sign In Bangkok, Influencer Calls Out Indians Travelling Abroad

Travel influencer Sparsh Sunil is drawing attention on Instagram after sharing a message asking Indians to be more mindful of their behaviour while travelling abroad. In an Instagram post, Sunil urged Indians to reflect how their own actions shape perceptions about India.

“We often complain about how the world sees India….but sometimes, we also need to look at how we behave when we travel abroad,” he posted.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2026: Check List Of Festival Special Trains, Routes, Stops And Timings

In his post, he highlighted everyday behaviour such as speaking loudly, littering, ignoring queues, breaking local rules and treating public spaces carelessly. While these actions may appear minor, Sunil noted that tourists can sometimes be viewed as representatives of the country they come from.

“You're not just a tourist. You're also representing your country,” he wrote. In his video clip, he further encouraged Indian travellers to respect local communities, follow rules and keep public spaces clean.

Sunil's appeal followed while he was on a trip to Bangkok, Thailand. He made the video after a notice written in Hindi at the hostel where he was staying. The notice instructed guests not to drink water directly from the dispenser using their mouths and instead use a glass. It also warned that violating the rule could result in a fine.

Reacting to the notice, Sunil said he felt ashamed to see it written in Hindi. He said he approached the hostel staff to ask why the notice had not been written in other languages, such as Chinese.

According to Sunil, the staff responded, “They don't listen to us,” referring to Indian tourists.

Sunil also shared a few other incidents about Indian tourists that he did not appreciate during the trip.

“Loud behaviour, littering, ignoring queues, disrespecting local rules or treating public spaces carelessly these things may seem small, but when you're travelling, people also associate your behaviour with where you come from,” his video clip, with more than 32,000 likes, was captioned.

He ended his message on a positive note, reminding followers that being Indian abroad is something to be proud of.

ALSO READ: Dreaming Of Northern Lights On A Budget? This Russian City Is Your Answer

“Travel with respect. Follow the rules. Keep the place clean. And remember being Indian abroad is something to be proud of,” the influencer noted.