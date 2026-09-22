Indian Woman Shares What Stood Out Most During Her First Dubai Visit

Dubai is known for its tall skyscrapers, luxury malls and modern infrastructure. However, an Indian woman visiting the city for the first time said the people, rather than the buildings, made the biggest impression on her.

Taking to Instagram, Shubhangi Zanan shared a video from Dubai Mall. She said she was fascinated by how people dressed, interacted, and carried themselves.

She said she and her husband spent more than an hour simply watching people instead of sightseeing.

Zanan said she was amazed by the clothes, jewellery, shoes and bags worn by women at the mall.

Zanan said that although it was their first visit to Dubai, she and her husband were paying more attention to everyday interactions around them.

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The couple were sitting with their coffee for more than an hour and observing how people walked, talked to each other and greeted one another.

She said that ideally, as tourists, they should have been sightseeing, but instead they were watching how people conducted themselves.

She added that although Dubai was known for its "bling", she felt there was much more to the city.

Zanan described the experience as very different from what she was used to. She said she understood why there was so much interest in Dubai.