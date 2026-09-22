Fishermen Race 3 Km To Rescue Elephant Calf Swept Away In West Bengal River

A video going viral on social media shows a heartwarming rescue in West Bengal, where two fishermen saved an elephant calf that was being swept away in the Teesta River. The touching moment shows the men on a boat hugging the rescued calf after bringing it safely out of the water.

The men seen in the video were fishermen who followed the elephant calf for nearly three kilometres in the Teesta River before rescuing it.

The incident took place near the Malbazar subdivision, around Spur Number 12 of the Teesta River. The fishermen were fishing in the river when they noticed the elephant calf struggling in the strong current.

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After seeing the elephant being carried away by the water, the fishermen turned their boat towards it without worrying about their own safety. They followed the calf for around three kilometres through the strong current before reaching it.

The fishermen then safely pulled the elephant out of the river and brought it to the shore. They informed the local forest department about the incident.

A team from the forest department reached the spot and helped reunite the elephant calf with its mother.

(Reported By Shreyashi)