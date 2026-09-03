Heartwarming Rescue In Odisha As Forest Officials, Villagers Team Up To Save Elephant Calf From Well

An injured elephant calf was rescued from an abandoned open well in Odisha's Dhenkanal district after villagers spotted the young animal trapped inside. The 3-4-year-old male elephant was found in a weak condition, with injuries and bleeding, near Bahandei village in the Dhenkanal Forest Division on September 1.

Forest officials quickly reached the spot and launched a rescue operation with the help of local residents and firefighters from the Dhenkanal Fire Division. The teams worked together to safely bring the calf out of the well.

Veterinary staff provided first aid at the site after rescuers found the elephant injured and in need of immediate care. Once the rescue was completed, the calf was taken to an Elephant Rescue Centre, where it will receive further treatment and remain under observation.

The Dhenkanal Divisional Forest Officer shared details of the operation on social media, praising the forest staff, firefighters and villagers for their quick response and coordination.

"Following successful rescue, the elephant was safely shifted to the Elephant Rescue Centre for further treatment, care and observation. Sincere appreciation to the entire rescue team and local community for their prompt response, coordination and dedicated efforts towards wildlife protection," the tweet by DFO DHENKANAL read.

See the video here:

The rescue has since drawn attention online, with social media users applauding the collective effort to save the young elephant.

One user wrote, "Good job. Please put barricades around or completely fill the abandoned well with soil if it is illegal to prevent similar fall."