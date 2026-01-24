Video: Man Celebrates Elephant Calf's Birthday, Adorable Moment Win Hearts Online

In Assam, elephant lover Bipin Kashyap recently celebrated the birthday of a little domestic elephant calf named Priyanshi, also called Momo. The celebration quickly went viral on social media.

The video was shared by Bipin Kashyap on Instagram. In the video, Bipin Kashyap can be seen happily celebrating Priyanshi's birthday and singing the birthday song. His love and happiness towards the elephant has touched the hearts of the audience.

Priyanshi, also known as Momo, has a pet elephant, and the video shows the strong bond between her and Bipin Kashyap. This celebration is a simple but sweet way to honour the little elephant.

This heartwarming celebration shows Bipin Kashyap's pure love for Priyanshi, the little elephant.

Watch Video Here:

The viral video shows a blue cake made especially for Priyanshi, with fruits and grains all around it. The birthday menu has bananas, apples, grapes, vegetables, and other healthy foods made just for the little elephant.

Social Media Reaction:

Social media users have reacted warmly to the video, sending. Many people are enjoying the cute sight of the baby elephant.

One user commented, "I love those people who love animals and are empathetic towards them. Happy birthday to Momo."

Another user called it "The most beautiful scenery on Instagram."

"Love you brother for loving these animals, Gob bless you all," commented a third user.

A fourth user commented, "All the love to baby Priyanshi. And wishing long life to baby and mom both."