"It Turned Out Pretty Good Financially": Man Shares How Life In Delhi Is Cheaper Than He Expected

A Reddit user has shared his experience of moving from Assam to Delhi, saying the shift changed many of his assumptions about life in a big city. He explained that he had always believed living in a metropolitan city would be very expensive. However, after relocating to the national capital, he discovered that the cost of living was more manageable than he expected. The user explained that while living comfortably in Delhi, he is able to save nearly half of his monthly salary of Rs 1.4 lakh.

In his post on Reddit, the user explained that he moved to Delhi from Assam a few months ago and was surprised by the lifestyle here. He said that he previously thought that living in metro cities would consume almost his entire salary.

According to the user, he found a 1BHK flat in Delhi for Rs 25,000 per month. He said that the house is located in a good residential society, has a balcony and ample sunlight. The surrounding area is also lush with greenery and has several parks.

Check Out The Post Here:

Photo Credit: r/delhi

He said that compared to his assumptions about the big city, living here was much more comfortable.

The user also stated that his lifestyle has seen significant positive changes since moving to Delhi. He stated that along with a nicer home, the city's public transportation facilities are also much better.

He stated that everyday expenses, such as grocery shopping or doctor's appointments, are now easily manageable.

According to the Reddit user, his monthly income is Rs 1.40 lakh. He stated that despite living a comfortable life, he still manages to save around Rs 70,000 to Rs 75,000 each month.

He stated that before moving to Delhi, he never imagined that he would be able to save almost half of his salary.