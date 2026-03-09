"Betrayed By Congress": Assam Regional Party Slams Alliance Breakdown

Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Sunday said that the Congress has "betrayed" them by not informing them about an alliance meeting. Addressing a press conference in Kaziranga, Gogoi said that talks between the two parties had collapsed over seat-sharing disagreements, particularly over the Dhing assembly constituency.

Gogoi said the Raijor Dal had sought 13 seats as part of the proposed alliance, but the Congress was willing to offer only four, leading to a deadlock in negotiations. He also alleged that the Congress had prepared its candidates' list unilaterally without proper consultation with its alliance partners.

Criticising Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi, he blamed what he described as the "arrogance" of the state leadership for the collapse of the alliance.

"On March 6, 2026, a meeting of all opposition parties was held in Guwahati to discuss seat-sharing, but we were not invited to the meeting. We feel humiliated and are very dissatisfied with Congress. As an alliance partner, we are very important, but they didn't inform us," Akhil Gogoi said.

"We are against the fascist mindset of the government, and that is why we were with the opposition parties, but we feel humiliated that we were not informed about the March 6 meeting," the Raijor Dal chief added.

Akhil Gogoi said it was "insulting" that the Congress held a press conference to announce an alliance with four parties while leaving out his Raijor Dal.

"The Congress and Raijor Dal are two different parties. Our ideologies are different. The Congress is a national party, and we are a regional party that believes in federalism. We joined the united forum to fight against the BJP-RSS. But it seems that the Congress doesn't believe in friendship. They always betrayed us," he asserted.

"We had sought only 15 seats from the Congress, but they were not willing to agree to that. Gaurav Gogoi is not serious with the alliance partnership. We feel insulted for not being invited to the meeting," he added.

Raijor Dal, a regional political party, was launched after the anti-CAA movement, with Akhil Gogoi becoming the chief patron of the party. In the last assembly polls, it had won only one seat, with Gogoi clinching the Sivasagar seat.

In recent times, Raijor Dal has created a base among the minorities in lower Assam, and many prominent minority leaders have joined the party.