Row In Madhya Pradesh As Congress Seeks Separate Religion Code For Tribals

A political controversy has erupted in Madhya Pradesh after Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar demanded that tribals be given a separate religion code, arguing that the identity of Adivasi communities is under threat if they continue to be counted under other religions.

Speaking at a tribal gathering in Anuppur, Singhar urged tribal communities across the state to send applications demanding a separate religion code, saying the issue must reach the highest constitutional authorities.

"If tribals are counted under some other religion, how will our identity survive?" Singhar asked the gathering. "We must raise our voice. Fifty lakh applications should be sent from Madhya Pradesh so that the President of India understands that the tribal community has made this demand."

Singhar warned that if tribals migrate into other religions or lose their distinct identity, it could eventually affect their constitutional protections. "If tribal identity disappears, reservations, rights and even forest rights could be endangered," he said, urging people to mobilise and send applications in large numbers.

He also told the gathering that silence would weaken the community's voice. "If you remain silent today, tomorrow no one will hear you," the Leader of the Opposition said, calling for a mass campaign across the tribal areas of the state.

The remarks triggered a sharp backlash from the ruling BJP. State cabinet minister Vishwas Sarang accused the Congress of playing divisive politics and misleading tribal communities. "Congress has always practised divide and rule politics. The statement made by the Leader of the Opposition is objectionable and illegal," Sarang said.

The minister alleged that Singhar's comments were an attempt to interfere with constitutional processes. "He is threatening and misleading innocent tribals. This is an attempt to obstruct constitutional procedures like the census. A criminal case should be filed against him," Sarang said.

Sarang also targeted the Congress leadership, asking whether Rahul Gandhi, who frequently speaks about protecting the Constitution, would take action against his own party's Leader of the Opposition. "A conspiracy is being hatched during the census exercise. Congress is trying to create confusion among tribals for political gains," Sarang said.

The Adivasi community holds enormous electoral significance. Tribals make up around 21 to 22 per cent of the state's population. Of the 230 seats in the state Assembly, 47 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes, and analysts say tribal voters influence outcomes in over 80 constituencies, often deciding which party forms the government.