Odisha Woman Raped, Face Slashed, Taken To Hospital On Cart

A woman was raped and brutally assaulted in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Monday and is currently in critical condition, officials said.

The woman had gone to bathe in the nearby Sapua River.

According to initial information, she was raped, and her face was mutilated using a sharp-edged weapon. Her family began searching for her when she did not return home.

She was eventually located by a cattle grazer, following which villagers rushed to the spot and rescued her.

In the absence of an ambulance, she was transported to a nearby health centre on a trolley, raising serious concerns over emergency response.

“We are investigating the matter. The call logs are being examined. If any negligence is established, appropriate action will be taken. An ambulance is available at the Bhapur Community Health Centre; we are currently ascertaining its whereabouts at the time,” the Chief District Medical Officer said.

The woman was later shifted in a critical condition to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in a critical condition for advanced treatment.

“The patient's condition is extremely critical. There has been significant blood loss. Multiple surgeries may be required. The next 72 hours are crucial,” a hospital official told NDTV.

Acting on the complaint filed by the survivor's family, an FIR has been registered under Sections 376, 307 and 326.

Superintendent of Police Abhinav Sonkar said the accused has been identified and three teams have been formed to arrest him.

“We are utilising technical surveillance and informants. The victim's medical examination will be conducted, and her statement will be recorded before a magistrate,” he said.

Locals alleged that the accused is from the same village and has a history of misbehaviour. He is currently on a run.

Residents staged a protest at Bhapur market on Tuesday, demanding his immediate arrest.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar)