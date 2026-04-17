Odisha Man Lures 5-Year-Old Girl With Biscuits At Home, Rapes Her, Arrested

A 57-year-old man has been arrested for raping a five-year-old girl in Odisha's Sundargarh district. The accused, identified as Satyawan Singh, allegedly lured the child with biscuits.

The incident took place on Wednesday. According to police, the girl was alone at home at the time as her parents had gone to the forest to collect Mahua flowers. The accused, who lives in the same village, was aware that the parents were not at home.

Police said Satyawan Singh went to the girl's house and offered her biscuits. He then lured her to his home, where the crime was committed. When the child cried, the accused panicked and fled.

After returning home, the parents found the child frightened. On being asked by her mother, the five-year-old narrated what had happened. The family informed village elders, ward members and the village head. A panchayat meeting was later held, and the accused was also called. The meeting went on for several hours but did not lead to any resolution.

The victim's mother then went to the police station and filed a written complaint. Police detained the accused soon after receiving the complaint and arrested him following questioning.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

The girl was taken to the Sundargarh District Headquarters Hospital for medical examination. Doctors confirmed sexual assault. The District Child Protection Unit and the Child Welfare Committee have been informed, and the child is undergoing counselling.

Speaking to NDTV, Nirmal Mahapatra (SDPO, Sundargarh) said, "The incident occurred on April 15. After receiving the complaint, we took immediate action and arrested the accused. We then completed the medical formalities for both the victim and the accused. Today, we sent the accused to court under the POCSO Act."

Police said further investigation into the case is ongoing.