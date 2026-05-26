Builder Falls Inside Septic Tank In Odisha, 5 Enter To Rescue Him, All Die

At least six people died of suspected asphyxiation inside an under-construction septic tank in Odisha's Kalahandi district on Tuesday, police said.

One person also fell ill in the incident that took place at Gauda Karlakhunta village in Madanpur-Rampur police station area, an officer said.

All of them were taken to the Madanpur Rampur Community Health Centre (CHC), where doctors declared six people dead, he said.

The deceased are three masons, a labourer, the builder of the septic tank and his son, police said.

The incident happened when they opened a portion of the septic tank for construction-related work, and the builder accidentally fell inside, the officer said.

To rescue him, the others entered the tank, he said.

The deceased were identified as Nimai Pal (48) and his son Akash Pal (28), Adal Majhi (55), Manoranjan Hati (27), Chhanda Jal (32) and Bipul Jal (30).

Pankaj Yani, 32, is undergoing treatment in hospital.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

“On learning about the tragic accident at a construction site in Madanpur- Rampur, Kalahandi district, which claimed the lives of six people, Chief Minister Shri @MohanMOdisha has expressed deep grief and condolences to the families of the deceased.

“He has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to the next of kin of each deceased,” the CMO said in a post on X.

Kalahandi Collector Sachin Pawer said the district administration has released Rs 30,000 each to the family members of the deceased for their last rites.

Odisha Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the state government will take all measures to avoid such type of incidents in future.

The exact cause of the deaths is under investigation, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)