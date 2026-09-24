Vir Das Gets Third International Emmy Nomination For 'Fool Volume'

Stand-up comedian Vir Das has earned his third International Emmy nomination for his Netflix special 'Vir Das: Fool Volume', becoming the first Indian performer to receive three nominations for the coveted television awards.

Das previously received an International Emmy nomination in the comedy category in 2021 for his special 'Vir Das: For India'. He returned to the nominations in 2023 with 'Vir Das: Landing', winning the International Emmy for Comedy. He also hosted the ceremony in 2024.

"There's something wonderfully strange about being nominated for an International Emmy for a show called Fool Volume. This special came from a period when I literally lost my voice, so to see something that began in silence travel this far is pretty surreal," the comedian said in a statement Wednesday.

"For India was the first time I understood that our comedy could find a home on a global stage, Landing gave me an Emmy, and now Fool Volume has brought me back into that conversation," he said.

Das expressed gratitude to streaming platform Netflix, his team and everyone who helped him make the comedy special, which he described as a very "strange, personal" show.

"Three nominations is something I never imagined when we made the first one, so I'm just going to enjoy the fact that the fool keeps getting louder," he said.

'Vir Das: Fool Volume' was released on Netflix in July 2025.

Shot across Mumbai, London and New York, 'Vir Das: Fool Volume' is a personal and unconventional comedy special born out of an unexpected challenge, Das losing his voice shortly before he was due for the shoot.

This led him to rewrite the special in silence and perform it largely without rehearsal, turning what began as a setback into the foundation for the special's central themes of silence, happiness, foolishness and finding one's voice, a press release issued here read.

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