'This Fool Thank You': Vir Das On Bagging Third International Emmy Nomination

Vir Das has added another International Emmy nomination to his growing list of global milestones. The comedian's Netflix stand-up special Vir Das: Fool Volume has earned him a nomination in the Comedy category at the 2026 International Emmy Awards.

Reacting to the news on Instagram, Vir Das wrote, "Ummmmm. An International Emmy Nomination. Our third for India. This fool thanks you.”

The announcement was quickly met with congratulatory messages from several members of the film and entertainment industry, including Dia Mirza, Farah Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Bhumi Pednekar, Suhail Nayyar and Sheeba Chadha.

For Vir Das, this is his third International Emmy nomination for a comedy special. He was first nominated in 2021 for Vir Das: For India. Three years later, his special Vir Das: Landing won the International Emmy for Comedy. With Fool Volume, he has now become the first Indian performer to receive three International Emmy nominations for his comedy specials.

The latest recognition also takes Vir Das back to the unusual start of Fool Volume. Just before he was supposed to shoot the special, he lost his voice. Rather than stopping the project, he went back to the material and rewrote the show in silence.

Much of the eventual performance was done without rehearsal. The experience itself became part of the special, touching on silence, uncertainty, self-doubt, and finding joy again. Fool Volume was filmed across Mumbai, London and New York.

Vir Das continues to perform internationally with his I Say We Run tour. After shows including London's Royal Albert Hall, the tour is scheduled to travel to Dubai before reaching New York's Radio City Music Hall on January 30, 2027. He has also recently wrapped shooting for his horror directorial Baara Number.

Coming back to the 2026 International Emmy nominations, they were announced on September 23 by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. This year, there are 64 nominees across 16 categories, representing 22 countries.