"I Was Better Off in India": Kolkata Man Shares Reality Of Life In Dubai, Opens Up About High Living Costs

The glamorous image of life in Dubai often seen on social media may not reflect the reality faced by many Indian expats. Behind the luxury cars, skyscrapers and high-end lifestyle is a quieter struggle involving rising expenses, demanding jobs and the challenge of saving money. An Indian man from Kolkata has now opened up about his own experience of living in Dubai, saying that the reality of life abroad has made him feel he may have been better off in India.

Rahul Bala, who appears to work as a chef, said moving abroad had been a long-standing dream for him. However, after moving to Dubai, he realised that living in another country comes with its own set of challenges.

In an Instagram video shared a day ago, Bala urged people to think carefully before moving to Dubai for work. He said the city's high cost of living can make it difficult for an ordinary worker to manage daily expenses while also sending money back home.

Bala said that although his dream of leaving India had finally come true, his experience in Dubai had made him appreciate life in India more. He described living in Dubai as difficult, particularly because of the amount people have to spend on everyday necessities.

He also pointed out that salaries in dirhams can look impressive when converted into Indian rupees. However, that comparison can be misleading because the money has to be spent in Dubai, where the cost of living is considerably higher. "When we convert dirham to rupees, we think it's a lot. However, out here, it's very difficult for an ordinary person to save after taking care of all expenses," he said.

According to Bala, even a basic meal can cost around 10 dirhams, or approximately Rs 260, and regular spending on food, water and other necessities can significantly reduce a person's savings.

As an example, he said someone earning around 2,500 dirhams a month might initially feel that the salary is substantial when converted into Indian currency (Rs 65,168). But after paying for living expenses in Dubai, the amount left to save could be considerably lower.

Watch the video here:

His comments have struck a chord with social media users, with several people supporting his observations about the less glamorous side of life abroad. Many also encouraged him and urge him to not lose heart.

One user wrote, "Dubai life is so hard if we don't have enough money, Money matters."

Another said, "Brother, it will be great... With experience, you will get a great salary," while a third added, "Brother, work hard. When I came there, there was a 2300 salary. Today I take 5000+."