Ultraviolette X47 Skyforce Electric Motorcycle Inducted In Kolkata Police Fleet

Kolkata Police has inducted 183 Ultraviolette X-47 Skyforce electric motorcycles into its fleet, marking one of the largest deployments of electric two-wheelers by an Indian police force. The Skyforce is a patrol-specific variant of the X-47 Crossover, developed exclusively for law-enforcement use with an electronics architecture tailored to integrate police equipment.

Purpose-Built For Patrol

The X-47 Skyforce has been configured to meet Kolkata Police's operational requirements, particularly for urban patrol and Dial 112 emergency response duties. The motorcycles feature an augmented electronic architecture to support sirens, hooters, a public address (PA) system, LED blinkers, microphone and walkie-talkie holders, special decals, and side panniers for carrying equipment.

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According to the police and Ultraviolette, the bikes are intended for everyday policing, city patrols and quick-response operations, enabling officers to navigate urban roads efficiently while carrying essential communication and operational gear. The induction forms part of a broader push towards sustainable policing, with the first batch of 60 e-motorcycles funded by the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) under its CSR programme.

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Performance And Hardware

Based on the standard X-47, the Skyforce variant offers a claimed IDC range of 211km on a single charge and a top speed of 145kph. Suspension duties are handled by a 41mm USD fork at the front and a rear monoshock, with 170mm of wheel travel at both ends, suited for mixed urban surfaces. Braking hardware comes from Bybre, with a 320mm front disc and a 230mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS.

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The electric motor delivers peak power of around 36hp (with higher outputs available in other X-47 variants) and strong instantaneous torque, aiding acceleration in stop-start traffic and during emergency responses. The motorcycle also retains features such as multiple riding modes, regenerative braking levels, and traction control, adapted for police usage patterns.

Operational Economics

Both Ultraviolette and Kolkata Police highlight operational economics as a key driver for the transition. Electric motorcycles are expected to deliver lower running and maintenance costs compared to petrol equivalents, reducing fuel expenditure and servicing intervals over the vehicle's life cycle. The move also aligns with broader environmental goals, cutting tailpipe emissions in dense urban areas.