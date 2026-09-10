Ultraviolette Announces Second Production Facility, Targets 5 Lakh Units Annually

Ultraviolette Automotive has announced a new manufacturing facility, called BIGGA (Big Global Ambition), at SIPCOT Industrial Park in Shoolagiri, Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The plant will manufacture the upcoming Tesseract scooter and support future products across the company's motorcycle and scooter portfolio. Ultraviolette said the facility will initially have an annual production capacity of 2.5 lakh vehicles, with scope to scale up to 5 lakh units a year as demand increases.

The BIGGA Factory will incorporate Industry 4.0 systems, automation, digital quality control systems, collaborative robots, vision-based inspection technology and a vehicle test track. The facility will support production of Ultraviolette's upcoming product range, including motorcycles across Sports, Crossover, Cruiser and Street segments, as well as scooters. The company said the production expansion is expected to generate around 2,000 jobs initially, with employment expected to increase further over the next five years.

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When Is Ultraviolette Tesseract Launching

The Ultraviolette Tesseract is scheduled to enter production at the company's new BIGGA facility, with deliveries expected to begin in January 2027.

The electric scooter is based on a 100V architecture and is offered with 3.5 kWh, 5.0 kWh and 6.0 kWh battery options. Ultraviolette claims a peak motor output of 15 kW, a 0-60 kmph acceleration time of 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 125 kmph, while the larger battery variants offer a claimed IDC range of up to 261 km.

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The scooter also features radar-based rider assistance systems, including blind-spot detection, dual-channel ABS, a 7-inch TFT display, front and rear dashcams, OTA update capability, 14-inch wheels, under-seat storage and a flat floorboard. It is currently priced from Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ultraviolette's BIGGA Factory: Key Facts

The Government of Tamil Nadu will facilitate land allotment for the facility at SIPCOT Industrial Park in Shoolagiri, Hosur. Ultraviolette said the location was selected due to its proximity to Bengaluru, where its research, development and commercial operations are based, as well as its supplier network.

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The BIGGA Factory will use a Manufacturing Execution System (MES) for production monitoring and traceability, along with digital quality control and lean manufacturing systems. The company also plans to deploy collaborative robots, automated assembly systems and vision-based inspection technology across production processes.

The facility has been designed to support future production expansion for the Tesseract scooter and upcoming products. In addition, a test track will be used to evaluate vehicles before dispatch.