Electric Scooters To Consider Over Ather Rizta, And Why?

Since its launch in July 2024, the Ather Rizta has gained popularity, selling over 100,000 units and earning praise for its family-friendly design and good range. However, as the electric scooter market grows, other models are emerging that provide better technology, performance, and value. In this article, we will look at three electric scooters that could be a good alternative to the Ather Rizta.

Ultraviolette Tesseract

The Ultraviolette Tesseract is an electric scooter built for those who crave speed and advanced features. It comes with different battery options, allowing for a range of up to 261 km on a single charge and a top speed of 125 km/h. The EV scooter is packed with modern features, including radar-based safety systems (ADAS), dual dashcams, wireless phone charging, a 7-inch touchscreen dashboard, and haptic feedback alerts for added rider safety.

In addition to its performance, the Tesseract offers 34 litres of under-seat storage and can charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes. It's a great choice for anyone looking for more than just a basic scooter. Initially, the scooter was offered at an introductory price of Rs 1.20 Lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 50,000 buyers. Currently, the price of the electric scooter starts from Rs 1.45 Lakh (ex-showroom).

TVS iQube

If you need a dependable scooter for everyday commuting, the TVS iQube is a great option, offering 2.2 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 5.3 kWh battery packs, making it perfect for city travel. One of its biggest advantages is TVS's wide network of dealerships and service centers, which gives buyers confidence.

The iQube also comes with useful features like regenerative braking, app diagnostics, reverse assist, and smart connectivity, all designed to be user-friendly. For anyone seeking a reliable brand with strong performance, the iQube is a good choice.

The TVS iQube S starts at Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for the five-inch screen model and Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom) for the seven-inch version. It has a 3.5 kWh battery for a range of 145 km. The TVS iQube ST costs Rs 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 3.5 kWh battery model, while the larger 5.3 kWh variant, offering up to 212 km of range, is priced at Rs 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Chetak

The Bajaj Chetak Electric combines a classic scooter look with modern EV technology. It has a range of 153 kilometres and a top speed of 73 km/h, which is perfect for city commuting.

The affordable price tag of the electric scooter comes at the cost of a few features. However, it still has a feature list aimed at fulfilling owners' requirements. The list includes hill hold assist, a colour LCD cluster with Bluetooth and music control, call management, ride modes (Eco & Sports), LED headlights, and more.

The Bajaj Chetak is available from a starting price of Rs 1.07 Lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 1.37 Lakh (ex-showroom).