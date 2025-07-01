Ather Rizta S Gets A Range Bump With Larger Battery Pack: Price, Features And More

Ather Energy Limited has expanded its Rizta family scooter line-up with the launch of the new Rizta S with a 3.7kWh battery pack. The latest addition delivers an IDC range of 159 km, making it an ideal choice for daily commuters looking for more range at a compelling price point.

Ather Rizta S 3.7 kWh: Design and Dimension

The Ather Rizta S's new variant retains all the convenience features that define the Rizta experience. It has a 34-litre underseat storage that easily accommodates daily essentials and is expandable by 22 liters with the addition of Frunk. The Rizta is known to have one of the largest seat sizes in the scooter segment, which has ample space and a practical floorboard design to ensure a comfortable ride for both rider and pillion. The brand claims that the new Rizta S 3.7kWh variant maintains Ather's renowned engineering standards with stringent testing and attention to detail, meeting every Indian family's expectations.

Ather Rizta S 3.7 Kwh: Features

The 3.7kWh variant offers a host of features that offer best-in-class safety, convenience, and connectivity features. The scooter comes with a 7-inch DeepViewTM Display offering Turn-by-Turn Navigation. For convenience and safety, the scooter has AutoHoldTM, Fall Safe, Emergency Stop Signal, Tow & Theft Alerts, Find My Scooter, and Alexa Skills.

The 3.7kWh variant will also be able to receive OTA updates. The scooter comes with access to Ather's comprehensive fast-charging network, the Ather Grid, which now spans over 3900+ charging points across the country. For home charging, the variant includes Ather's efficient charging solution, ensuring convenient overnight charging for daily use.

Ather Rizta S 3.7 kWh: Price

The bookings for the Rizta S with a 3.7kWh battery pack are now open across India through Ather's retail network and online platform. Deliveries are expected to commence this month, with the company scaling production to meet anticipated demand.

The Rizta S with a 3.7kWh battery pack will be available at Rs 1,37,047 (ex-showroom) in Delhi, Rs 1,37,258 (ex-showroom) in Mumbai, Rs 1,37,999 (ex-showroom) in Bangalore, and Rs 1,39,312 (ex-showroom) in Chennai.