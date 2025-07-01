TVS iQube Gets New 3.1 kWh Battery Pack Variant: Check Range, Price

TVS Motor Company recently launched the 2025 version of the iQube electric scooter in the Indian market. Now, the brand has launched a new variant of the electric two-wheeler with a 3.1 kWh battery pack at Rs 1.05 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, the scooter is now available with four battery pack options, with the range including a 2.2 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 5.3 kWh version.

The iQube series has grown to include six different variants, with the 3.1 kWh model positioned between the 2.2 kWh and 3.5 kWh options. The iQube 3.1 kWh boasts a claimed maximum speed of 82 km/h and an estimated riding range of 121 km. The charging duration for this variant is claimed to be 4 hours and 30 minutes to go from 0 to 80 per cent. This variant has a kerb weight of 117 kg.

The most affordable of these is the 2.2 kWh version at Rs 94,434 (ex-showroom), while the most expensive variant is the one with the 5.1 kWh battery pack. It is sold at Rs 1.58 lakh (ex-showroom). The biggest battery pack of the range is used on the ST variant and offers an IDC range of 212 km on a single charge, and the charging time stands at 4 hours and 18 minutes for going from 0 to 80 per cent.

In terms of mechanics, the iQube remains unchanged. The scooter features a tubular frame and is equipped with telescopic forks at the front, along with twin tube shocks at the rear. For braking, it is fitted with a 220mm disc at the front and a 130mm drum at the back. Similar to the other variants, this model also includes a TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity.