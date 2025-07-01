Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Gets Benefits Of Up To Rs 10,000

India Yamaha Motor has announced the price of Rs 7,000 on the ex-showroom prices of the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Street Rally Models. This allows the consumers to save up to Rs 10,000 on the on-road price of the two-wheeler. These offers come as part of the brand's celebration of its 70th Foundation Day and include the brand's 10-year Total Warranty at no additional cost.

The 10-Year Total Warranty consists of a 2-Year Standard Warranty and an 8-Year Extended Warranty that covers essential engine and electrical components, including the Fuel Injection system, for a maximum of 100,000 kilometers.

The RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Drum variant is priced at Rs 79,340 and is available in Cyan Blue, Metallic Black, and Matte Red shades. The Disc variant is priced at Rs 86,430 and comes in five color options, including Cyan Blue, Metallic Black, Matte Red, Racing Blue, and Dark Matte Blue. The RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Street Rally Disc variant is priced at Rs 92,970 and showcases color options like Ice Fluo Vermillion, Cyber Green, and Matte Black. (all prices ex-showroom)

The RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid is powered by a 125cc air-cooled engine with Hybrid Power Assist. This unit is tuned to produce 8 hp of power at 6,500 rpm and a peak torque of 10.3 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The unit is paired with a CVT.

The Yamaha RayZR model is compatible with E20 fuel and offers a 21-litre storage capacity under the seat. Additional features include front telescopic suspension, a Side Stand Engine Cut-off Switch for added safety, an Automatic Stop-and-Start System to improve fuel efficiency in traffic, and a fully digital instrument cluster equipped with Y-Connect Bluetooth connectivity.