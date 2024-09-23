2024 Yamaha RayZR Street Rally Launched At Rs 98,130

Yamaha India has launched the RayZR Street Rally edition at a price of Rs 98,130 with a few convenience features and a new colour option. The additional features on offer include an Answer Back function along with LED daytime running lamps (DRLs) that improves the scooter's visibility during the day. The updated scooter also comes with a new Cyber Green colour scheme, along with options that already exist like Fluo-Vermillion and Matte Black. The other updates include 'refreshed styling elements.' The bookings are now open across Yamaha dealerships nationwide.

The Yamaha RayZR Street Rally's Answer Back function works with Yamaha Y-connect App and allows the owner to find the scooter whenever it is lost in a packed parking area. Additionally, it also gets two-level seating and these seats are also now finished in a dual-tone colour shade. The underseat storage is 21 litres.

Mechanically, the Yamaha RayZR Street Rally is unchanged and is powered by the 125cc, air cooled, fuel injected single cylinder engine which churns out 8.2 hp at 6,500 rpm and 10.3 Nm at 5,000 rpm. This engine is paired with a CVT.