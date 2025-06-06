KTM 450 Rally Replica Unveiled Alongside Special Sanders Edition

KTM has taken the covers off the 2025 450 Rally Replica. With this, the brand has also unveiled the 450 Rally Replica Sanders Edition. Both the limited-edition motorcycles are aimed at offering Dakar-level performance for consumers. Among these, the Sanders Edition is relatively rare, with only 5 units to be produced to pay tribute to the 2024 Dakar victory of Daniel Sanders, while the Rally Replica will have a total of 150 units.

Being a replica, the bike is a near-identical version of the factory race bike used by the Austrian brand in the Dakar Rally. It is based on a hand-welded frame with laser-cut hydro-formed components and a die-cast aluminium swingarm. For suspension duties, the bike relies on WP Pro with 49 mm WP XACT Pro closed cartridge cone fork at the front, while the rear has a WP XACT fully customisable shock.

Also Read: Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Launched In India With OBD-2B Engine; Gets New Colour Option

The frame is constructed around a 450 cc fuel-injected SOHC engine. This is the engine that has led the bike through deserts. It works in conjunction with a six-speed transmission and a hydraulic clutch. To breathe out, the bike gets an Akrapovic titanium exhaust system. To keep the temperature in control, the engine has dual radiators. Storing fuel to feed the engine is a trio of tanks with a total capacity of 34.5 litres.

There are a few modifications from last year's version, noticeable at the front where a specially crafted fairing has been added to minimize turbulence and rider fatigue. Additionally, at the front, there is a carbon fiber navigation tower, along with integrated warning lights and brackets for the digital roadbook system.

The Sanders Edition of the bike gets all the above-mentioned features with a few unique qualities. The list includes full factory Red Bull livery with a Daniel Sanders sticker kit. This kit includes a signed number plate sticker. There will also be a full factory rim set with Michelin race tyres. The brand is also offering an additional road-biased rim set with homologated street tires.