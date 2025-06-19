Ather Energy To Double Its Retail Network Across India By FY26

Ather Energy, one of India's leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers, has announced a major expansion of its retail footprint with plans to scale up to 700 Experience Centres (ECs) across the country by the end of FY2026. The move will nearly double Ather's existing network, significantly enhancing accessibility for customers looking to experience, test ride, and purchase its electric scooters. The expansion is driven by the strong market response to the Ather Rizta. Since its launch less than a year ago, the Rizta has crossed 1 lakh units in retail sales, broadening Ather's appeal beyond its traditional performance-oriented audience. The scooter now accounts for nearly 60 per cent of Ather's overall sales, helping the brand make inroads into previously untapped markets.

States such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh have emerged as high-growth territories for Ather, thanks to the Rizta's growing popularity. The company aims to triple its store count in Northern India, while also aggressively expanding in Eastern and Western regions. Till March 31, 2025, Ather operated 351 ECs in India, along with 24 international centres in Nepal and Sri Lanka. Roughly 46 per cent of its retail presence is currently concentrated in Southern India, where the brand initially established its base.

In parallel with its retail network expansion, Ather continues to strengthen its EV ecosystem. The company operates over 3,578 fast-charging points across the country through the Ather Grid, India's largest fast-charging network for two-wheelers. Ather is also scaling up its service infrastructure, including the introduction of Gold Service Centres in major cities and its Express Care service, which enables customers to complete periodic maintenance in under 60 minutes.

Ather currently runs two plants in Hosur, Tamil Nadu-one for vehicle assembly and another for battery production. A third facility is under development in Bidkin, AURIC (Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar), Maharashtra, which will boost the company's total manufacturing capacity to 1.42 million electric two-wheelers annually.