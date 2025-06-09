New Ather Electric Scooter Headlight Design Patent Revealed

It is no secret that Ather Energy is working on a new electric scooter, which is likely to be positioned below the Rizta, a family scooter. The new electric scooter will be more affordable than any of the current Ather models and is likely to be comfort and commuter oriented rather being sporty. Now, we have an image of the design patent of the headlight assembly of the new electric scooter, which is rectangular in shape and could likely house one or two LED projector units. The design has been billed as the 'front shroud of the vehicle'.

The new headlight assembly could also have an LED lamp and is likely to get DRLs, which one can see, are bordering the rectangular headlight. What is also interesting to note that this will be the first Ather model to have a headlight on the handlebar. The 450 series and the Rizta have their headlights on the front apron and both models have a very distinct headlight design compared to the one seen in the design patent. Now, it is unlikely that the new headlight assembly will be used on a motorcycle because the cutouts where the handlebar will fit, is usually seen on scooters.

Ather is also setting up its new manufacturing plant in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) in Maharashtra, which will cater to the two new EL and Zenith EV platforms and it will have an annual capacity of almost a million units, with the current Hosur plant having a capacity of 4.5 lakh units per annum. The new electric scooter is likely to be built on the EL platform.

Presently, prices of the Ather 450 range start at Rs. 1.20 lakh for the Ather 450 and Rs. 1.90 lakh for the 450 Apex. Prices of the Rizta start at Rs. 1.05 lakh. Expect the prices of the new Ather scooter to start below Rs. 1 lakh.