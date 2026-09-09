Jawa 42 All Stars Edition Launched At Rs 1.85 Lakh - Key Design Changes

Classic Legends has introduced the Jawa 42 All Stars, priced from Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), as it looks to capitalise on festive season demand. Carrying a premium of Rs 10,000 over the standard models, the special editions bring cosmetic enhancements and exclusive All Stars branding while retaining the same mechanical package.

The All Stars editions are limited to cosmetic updates, featuring new graphics, exclusive star-themed detailing, and All-Stars badging.

Jawa 42 All Stars

Earlier this week, Anand Mahindra unveiled the Jawa 42 Bobber All Stars at the Global Chess League 2026. The special editions expand the brand's All Stars lineup, and the 42 Bobber All Stars is priced at Rs 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

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The Jawa 42 range is powered by a 294.72 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC engine paired with a six-speed gearbox, producing 27.1 hp and 26.3 Nm of torque. Braking duties are handled by 280 mm front and 240 mm rear disc brakes supported by dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle has a 1,369 mm wheelbase and a 795 mm seat height, balancing everyday usability with a comfortable riding position.

Jawa All Stars 42 Bobber: Variant-Wise Prices

All Stars Mystic Copper - Rs 2,08,942

All Stars Jasper Red - Rs 2,15,942

All Stars Silver Knight - Rs 2,15,942

All Stars Shadow Black - Rs 2,17,942

All Stars Black Mirror - Rs 2,19,942

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Jawa 42 All Stars: Variant-Wise Prices

Black: Rs 1,89,942

Nebula Blue: Rs 1,86,942

Battle Green: Rs 1,86,942

Moss Grey: Rs 1,86,942

All Stars Ivory: Rs 1,84,942

Bookings for the Jawa 42 All Stars are now open, with customer deliveries set to commence from September 14, 2026, coinciding with the start of the festive season.

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Highlighting what the company calls a shared Jawa code of character, conduct, and courage, the motorcycles feature the All-Stars insignia and star motifs across the range. The Jawa 42 competes in the modern-classic motorcycle segment against rivals such as the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Royal Enfield Meteor 350, and the Honda CB350 H'ness.