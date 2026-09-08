Suzuki Gixxer Range Launched With New Colours; Prices Start At Rs 1.37 Lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India has refreshed its Gixxer range with new colour options across five motorcycles: the Gixxer, Gixxer SF, Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer SF 250 FFV. The update comes without any changes in the engines, chassis, or equipment, with the update focusing entirely on paint schemes and graphics. Prices start at Rs 1,37,221 (ex-showroom), for the Gixxer and reach Rs 1,98,476 for the Gixxer SF 250 FFV.

New Colours For Gixxer And Gixxer SF

The 155cc Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF receive a new Metallic Oort Gray and Pearl Blaze Orange dual-tone option. The finish joins the existing colours and gives the motorcycles a more contrasting visual treatment than the familiar blue-and-black or black-and-grey combinations.

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The naked Gixxer is now offered in Metallic Oort Gray with Pearl Blaze Orange, Metallic Triton Blue with Glass Sparkle Black, and Glass Sparkle Black with Metallic Oort Gray. It is priced from Rs 1,37,221 (ex-showroom).

The fully faired Gixxer SF also gets the new grey-and-orange colour. Other options include Glass Sparkle Black with Metallic Oort Gray and Metallic Triton Blue with Pearl Glacier White. Prices for the Gixxer SF begin at Rs 1,40,729.

Both motorcycles continue with the same 155cc, single-cylinder, OBD-2B-compliant engine, producing 13 hp and 13.8Nm. They retain Suzuki Ride Connect, LED lighting, disc brakes and single-channel ABS.

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Updated Colours For 250cc Models

Suzuki has introduced a new Glass Sparkle Black and Metallic Oort Gray colour scheme for the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250. The Gixxer 250 is the naked streetfighter model and is priced from Rs 1,84,517, while the Gixxer SF 250 is the full-faired version, priced from Rs 1,92,768.

Both use Suzuki's 250cc, single-cylinder engine with the Suzuki Oil Cooling System, or SOCS. The engine develops 26.5 PS and 22.2Nm and is paired with a six-speed gearbox. Dual-channel ABS continues as standard.

The distinction between these models remains straightforward. The Gixxer 250 is designed for riders who prefer an upright naked-bike format, while the Gixxer SF 250 offers a full fairing and a more sport-oriented appearance.

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Gixxer SF 250 FFV Gets Two Options

The flex-fuel Gixxer SF 250 FFV receives two fresh colour options: Glass Sparkle Black with Metallic Oort Gray and a plain Glass Sparkle Black finish. At Rs 1,98,476, ex-showroom Delhi, it remains the most expensive motorcycle in the current Gixxer portfolio.

The FFV is engineered to operate on fuel containing up to 85 per cent ethanol, or E85. It produces 27 hp and 22.5 Nm, slightly higher than the 26 hp and 22.2 Nm output of the regular Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250.

Sales Context

Suzuki Motorcycle India reported total sales of 1,31,429 units in August 2026, an increase of 4.79 per cent year on year. Domestic sales rose 10.49 per cent to 1,13,936 units, while exports fell 21.58 per cent to 17,493 units.

The refreshed Gixxer range therefore gives buyers additional cosmetic choice, while retaining the performance, features and pricing structure that are already familiar.