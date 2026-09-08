Audi A2 e-tron Breaks Cover With AI Features, 646 Km Range

Audi has unveiled the A2 e-tron, its smallest electric vehicle yet, for global markets. The new EV also claims a significant milestone for the brand, with Audi calling it the most efficient model in its history. The electric hatchback is set to go on sale in December 2026, with prices in Germany starting at 38,200 euros (India equivalent: Rs 42 Lakh).

Audi A2 e-Tron Features

The Audi A2 e-tron gets a simplified cabin layout with extensive use of recycled materials. Key features include a 12.8-inch touchscreen, an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster, touch-sensitive door controls, and a redesigned steering wheel with roller controls. Functions such as the electronic parking brake have been moved to a panel behind the steering wheel. The EV comes standard with a seven-speaker audio system, while a 14-speaker Sonos sound system and a head-up display are available as optional extras.

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Audi A2 e-Tron Range Factor

The Audi A2 e-tron is available with four power outputs, ranging from 125 kW and 350 Nm in the base version to 240 kW and 545 Nm in the top-spec model. Depending on the variant, it uses one of three battery packs: 52 kWh, 61 kWh, or 84 kWh (gross capacity).

All versions use a rear-wheel-drive layout with permanently excited synchronous motors. The A2 e-tron delivers a WLTP-certified range of up to 646 km, while the 140 kW version with the optional efficiency package records an energy consumption of 12.8 kWh/100 km under the WLTP test cycle.

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AI Integrated Into Audi A2 e-Tron

Audi has focused on practicality and sustainability inside the A2 e-tron. Despite its compact size, the EV offers a spacious cabin, featuring a fabric-covered Softwrap design element that extends across the dashboard and doors. Buyers can also opt for a 1.6-square-metre panoramic glass roof.

The A2 e-tron comes with Audi's new Fidlock magnetic storage system as standard, while connected features include Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Teams, and an AI-based Work Agent. Audi says the EV uses more than 300 components made from recycled materials, including steel, aluminium and plastics, with over 100 parts incorporating post-consumer recycled content. The company has also designed several components to be easier to recycle at the end of their lifecycle.

Audi A2 e-Tron: Back Story

The Audi A2 e-tron comes with features such as bidirectional charging with Vehicle-to-Load and Vehicle-to-Home capability, along with safety systems including emergency braking, evasive assist, attention assist, adaptive cruise control, a rearview camera, and parking assist.

The EV will be produced at Audi's Ingolstadt plant, where the company has reused over 1,200 existing production components and around 250 robots already deployed for other models to reduce investment and resource consumption.