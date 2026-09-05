New Audi Q3 To Launch In India On October 16: All We Know So Far

Audi India is set to launch the third-generation Q3 on October 16, 2026, introducing a more technology-focused successor to the second-generation SUV sold here for the past four years. The new Audi Q3 will be locally assembled in India and is expected to be priced between Rs 55 lakh and Rs 60 lakh, although Audi has not announced the final variant-wise price list.

New Audi Q3: Design

The new Q3 moves away from the relatively conservative look of its predecessor with a more upright and visually broader front end. The most noticeable change is the split-headlamp arrangement. Slim configurable LED daytime-running lights sit above the main headlamp units, giving the SUV a distinct lighting signature compared with rivals that retain a conventional single-unit headlamp design.

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The front grille is larger, while the bumper gets a honeycomb-pattern lower intake and a silver-finished lower element. In profile, the new Q3 features body-coloured cladding, a chrome window line, black trim around the side glass and rear windscreen, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

At the rear, it gets split LED tail-lamps, a connecting light bar, an illuminated Audi logo and a roof-mounted spoiler. The overall design retains the compact proportions expected of the Q3 but gives it a more contemporary appearance.

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New Audi Q3: Engine, Powertrain

The India-spec Audi Q3 is expected to use a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder direct-injection turbo-petrol engine producing 204 hp and 320 Nm of torque. The engine will be paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Audi's quattro all-wheel-drive system is likely to be standard across the Q3 range rather than restricted to more expensive variants. This would set the Audi apart from some front-wheel-drive-focused rivals in the entry-level luxury SUV space.

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Reports indicate a claimed 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 7.1 seconds and a top speed of 229 kmph. These figures remain subject to Audi's final India-specification announcement.

New Audi Q3: Cabin, Features

Inside, the new Audi Q3 adopts a more digital layout, led by separate screens for the driver's instruments and infotainment functions. It gets a four-spoke steering wheel and a steering-column-mounted gear selector, which helps free up space around the centre console.

Expected features include a Sonos sound system, panoramic sunroof, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, paddle shifters, a powered tailgate and a 360-degree camera system.

New Audi Q3: Booking

Audi India has opened bookings for the new Q3 at Rs 1 lakh. Customers can reserve the SUV through Audi India's website, the myAudi connect application or authorised Audi dealerships. Once launched, the Audi Q3 will compete with the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and Mini Countryman C.