Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Launch Today: What To Expect

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is scheduled to launch in India today, September 5, with a broader update expected than the usual mid-cycle refresh. Along with revised exterior styling and new cabin features, the updated premium hatchback is expected to receive a new petrol engine, advanced driver-assistance technology, and more.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift: Design Changes

The Baleno facelift is expected to retain its familiar proportions and hatchback silhouette. Revisions are likely to include a new grille, reshaped front bumper, updated headlamps, fresh alloy-wheel designs, and a possible lighting element connecting the headlamps. Changes at the rear are expected to be relatively subtle.

Also Read: Jawa All Stars 42 Bobber Unveiled By Anand Mahindra: Price, Pics, & Details

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift: ADAS And Features

The new Baleno is expected to gain Level 1 ADAS, potentially making it one of India's more affordable hatchbacks with this driver-assistance technology. Likely functions include blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, safe-exit warning and front parking sensors. The ADAS package is expected to be reserved for the range-topping Alpha (O) variant.

Also Read: Tesla Cybercab Robotaxi Begins Operations As US Regulators Open Safety Probe: Watch

Inside, the facelifted Baleno is expected to get a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other anticipated additions include wireless phone charging and ventilated front seats. The existing head-up display and 360-degree camera are also expected to continue.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift: New Petrol Engine

The headline mechanical change is expected to be the replacement of the existing 1.2-litre four-cylinder K-Series petrol engine with Maruti Suzuki's 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z12E petrol engine. This is the same unit used in the latest Swift and Dzire.

Also Read: Skoda Octavia RS Gets Second Batch In India At Rs 56.69 Lakh

In those models, the Z12E develops about 82 PS and 112 Nm of torque. It is expected to be offered with a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed automated manual transmission, or AMT.

The change could help the Baleno improve fuel efficiency while retaining a powertrain designed around urban driving. The Z12E architecture has also been developed with future hybrid applications in mind, though Maruti Suzuki has not confirmed hybrid technology for the facelifted Baleno.

There is also speculation about the return of the 1.0-litre BoosterJet turbo-petrol engine. However, Maruti Suzuki has not confirmed this option, so it should be treated as unverified until the company announces the final range.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift: CNG-AMT

A factory-fitted CNG-AMT version is expected to be one of the most consequential additions to the line-up. If introduced, it would give buyers the lower running costs of CNG with the convenience of an automatic transmission.

Reports suggest the CNG-AMT combination could be available on the Delta and Zeta variants, alongside a five-speed manual CNG option.

It removes the need to operate a clutch repeatedly while retaining the potentially lower fuel cost associated with CNG. Maruti Suzuki has yet to confirm final fuel-efficiency figures, boot-space implications, and exact CNG-AMT pricing.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift: Price

The current Baleno is priced from Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). A modest increase is likely for the facelift, particularly on variants that receive the expanded feature and safety package.