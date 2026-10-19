Maruti Suzuki Expands Integrated Traffic Management Initiative In Gurugram

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, as part of its CSR initiatives, has announced the expansion of the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) initiative in Gurugram. Building on the success of phase 1, the project will be expanded with the installation of 1,000 additional cameras integrated with radar systems at approximately 70 junctions across 9 road stretches covering 65 kms in Gurugram. This will take the total deployment by Maruti Suzuki to 1,400 cameras across 93 junctions and 13 key road stretches. By leveraging advanced technology for traffic monitoring and enforcement, the initiative aims to enhance road safety, improve adherence to traffic rules, and encourage responsible driving practices among commuters.

Maruti Suzuki has partnered with Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Gurugram Police to implement the ITMS initiative in Gurugram.

Recognising Maruti Suzuki's contribution towards road safety, Sh. Sibash Kabiraj, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, said, "We appreciate Maruti Suzuki's continued support in strengthening Gurugram's traffic management infrastructure through its CSR initiative. The expansion of the Integrated Traffic Management System will further strengthen our ability to monitor traffic violations, enable timely enforcement, and encourage greater compliance with traffic regulations."

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Shri P.C. Meena, IAS, Chief Executive Officer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, said, "GMDA is committed to building a robust, technology-driven surveillance network to strengthen traffic management and road safety across Gurugram. The expansion of CCTV coverage in collaboration with Maruti Suzuki India Limited and Gurugram Police will enable more effective traffic monitoring, strengthen enforcement of traffic rules, and promote greater road discipline. Connecting the CCTV network with GMDA's Integrated Command and Control Centre will further enhance real-time surveillance, improve coordination among enforcement agencies, and facilitate quicker action against traffic violations, contributing to safer roads for all commuters."

Mr. Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "We are pleased to further strengthen our partnership with GMDA and the Gurugram Traffic Police in advancing road safety through technology-driven interventions. This advanced tracking system addresses issues like riding without helmets, triple riding, red-light violations, over-speeding, and wrong-side driving. These violations highlight a critical road-safety challenge, as human error continues to be the leading cause of road accidents in India. The findings reinforce the need for sustained, collaborative efforts to improve compliance with traffic regulations and foster safe road behaviour."

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Mr. Bharti added, "Improving road safety requires a combination of responsible driving, robust driving license testing, and effective traffic enforcement. We are committed to working alongside authorities in these areas to build a safer mobility ecosystem."

About Maruti Suzuki's Integrated Traffic Management System: Building on the implementation of the Traffic Safety Management System in Delhi, the Company initiated the deployment of ITMS in Gurugram. Maruti Suzuki is also progressing with plans to scale up the ITMS in other states to enhance technology-enabled road safety management. The system is designed to monitor red-light jumping, speed limit violations, automatic number plate recognition, and other traffic offences. After the violation is detected, cameras record the vehicle registration number and send the information to the data server at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), based on which action is taken.