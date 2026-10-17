Maruti Suzuki Arena Navratri Discounts: Victoris, Brezza, And More Get Up To Rs 1.36 Lakh Off

As Navratri festivities gather pace and Dussehra and Diwali approach, Maruti Suzuki Arena cars are on sale with announced festive offers across a range of hatchbacks, entry-level cars, and utility vehicles. The schemes are applicable on select variants and include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, scrappage benefits, loyalty rewards, and corporate offers. According to the dealer-level inputs, the discounts also include an exclusive booking offer applicable until October 10, 2026, with deliveries to be completed by October 20, 2026.

Alto K10 Gets Benefits On Petrol And CNG Variants

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 attracts some of the highest cash discounts in the Arena range this month. Buyers can avail Rs 32,000 cash discount on LXI variants, Rs 22,000 on VXI and VXI Plus variants, and Rs 10,000 on CNG versions.

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The hatchback is also available with an exchange bonus ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, depending on the age of the exchange vehicle, along with a Rs 2,500 corporate benefit.

S-Presso And Celerio Festive Benefits

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available with a Rs 10,000 cash discount, an exchange bonus between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 depending on vehicle age, and a Rs 2,500 corporate benefit.

For the Celerio, Maruti Suzuki is offering Rs 27,000 cash discount on petrol variants and Rs 15,000 cash discount on CNG versions. Buyers can also avail a Rs 15,000 exchange bonus and a Rs 2,500 corporate benefit.

WagonR Gets Up To Rs 37,000 Cash Discount

The WagonR receives one of the largest cash benefits among Arena models this festive season. Petrol variants attract a Rs 37,000 cash discount, while CNG variants are available with Rs 27,000 cash benefits.

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In addition, buyers can avail an exchange bonus ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 depending on the age of the exchange vehicle, along with a Rs 2,500 corporate discount.

Up To Rs 50,000 Off On Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is available with a Rs 20,000 cash discount on petrol variants, while no cash discount has been listed on CNG variants. Buyers can additionally avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000 depending on vehicle age, a Rs 10,000 scrappage benefit, and a Rs 5,000 corporate benefit.

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Maruti Suzuki Eeco Festive Offers

The Eeco receives a Rs 22,000 cash discount on petrol variants and Rs 10,000 on CNG versions. The van is also offered with an exchange bonus ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000, depending on vehicle age, along with a Rs 2,500 corporate benefit.

No Offers On Dzire, Ertiga, And Brezza

Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki has not announced any festive offers on the Dzire, Ertiga, and new Brezza this month, making them exceptions in the Arena portfolio.

Vitara Brezza Hybrid Gets Additional Benefits

The Vitara Brezza Smart Hybrid receives an exchange bonus ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000, depending on the age of the exchange vehicle. Buyers can also avail a Rs 15,000 corporate benefit and an additional special discount of up to Rs 11,000 on bookings made before October 10 and delivered by October 20.

The Vitara Brezza Strong Hybrid receives a Rs 31,000 cash discount, while exchange bonuses range from Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000, depending on the age of the exchange vehicle. Additional benefits include a Rs 45,000 scrappage incentive and a Rs 10,000 corporate benefit.

Victoris Smart Hybrid: Exchange Benefits And Special Booking Offer

The Victoris Smart Hybrid is available with an exchange bonus ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000, depending on the age of the vehicle being exchanged. Buyers can also avail a Rs 15,000 corporate benefit. In addition, Maruti Suzuki is offering an exclusive special discount of up to Rs 11,000 for customers who complete their booking by October 10, 2026 and take delivery by October 20, 2026.

The Victoris Strong Hybrid receives one of the stronger festive schemes in the Arena line-up. Buyers can avail a Rs 31,000 cash discount, while exchange bonuses range from Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000, depending on the age of the exchange vehicle.

DISCLAIMER

Offers may vary depending on the city, dealership, stock availability, vehicle age, variant, and applicable terms and conditions. Customers are advised to contact their nearest Maruti Suzuki Arena dealership for the exact offer applicable to their preferred model before making a purchase.