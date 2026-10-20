Dussehra 2026: Wishes And Quotes To Share With Family And Friends

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is a major Hindu festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil. The festival is celebrated on the tenth day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Ashwin. This year, Dussehra is being celebrated today, October 20, 2026.

The Dashami Tithi begins at 12:50 pm on October 20 and ends at 2:11 pm on October 21.

Significance Of Dussehra

Dussehra represents the victory of good over evil. The festival marks Lord Rama's victory over Ravana and his reunion with Sita after rescuing her from captivity. Ravana Dahan, the burning of Ravana's effigy, is an important part of the celebrations.

The name Dussehra comes from the Sanskrit words Dasha, meaning ten, and Hara, meaning defeat. The ten heads of Ravana are believed to represent ten negative qualities: pride, hate, lust, fear, attachment, anger, ego, greed, insensibility and envy.

Dussehra 2026 Auspicious Timings

The following are the auspicious timings for Dussehra on October 20:

Vijay Muhurta: 1:59 pm to 2:45 pm

Pradosh Kaal: Begins at 5:47 pm

Ravana Dahan: Can be performed from 5:47 pm onwards, considering Pradosh Kaal.

Dussehra 2026 Wishes And Quotes

Wishes to share with family and friends:

May Lord Rama's blessings bring peace, courage and happiness to your life. Wishing you a joyful Dussehra!

May this Dussehra bring an end to your worries and fill your life with happiness and prosperity.

May the spirit of Dussehra give you the strength to overcome challenges and welcome new beginnings.

May this festival fill your home with joy, positivity and success. Happy Dussehra to you and your family!

May the victory of good over evil inspire you to follow the path of truth and righteousness. Happy Vijayadashami!

Happy Dussehra! May the burning of Ravana's effigy rid you of all worries.

Wishing you happiness and peace this Dussehra!

Burn away all negativity along with the effigy of Ravana this Dussehra!

Happy Dussehra. May the occasion bring happiness, fortune and prosperity to your life.

Let us all celebrate the victory of good over evil on this auspicious day. Happy Dussehra.

May this festive season lift up your spirits with joy, peace and contentment.

Dussehra Quotes