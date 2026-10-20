Stock Market Holiday Today: Are NSE, BSE, Banks Open On October 20?

Stock Market News: The Indian stock market will remain closed on Tuesday (October 20) on account of Dussehra. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will suspend trading in the equity segment for the day.

The holiday means investors will not be able to buy or sell shares through the regular equity market session. Trading in equity derivatives and other exchange segments covered by the holiday will also remain suspended.

Normal trading is scheduled to resume on Wednesday (October 21).

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Stock Market Holiday On October 20: What Investors Should Know

The October 20 holiday is part of the official trading holiday calendar for 2026. The stock exchanges were also closed on October 2 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

According to the NSE's holiday calendar, the next scheduled trading holiday will fall on November 10 for Diwali-Balipratipada. The exchanges will also observe a holiday on November 24 for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

Investors should keep these dates in mind while planning trades, managing positions and scheduling transactions. Orders that depend on the regular market session will have to wait until trading resumes.

Will MCX Remain Closed On October 20?

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will follow a different schedule from the equity market.

The MCX will remain closed during the morning session, from 9 am to 5 pm, on October 20. Trading is scheduled to resume in the evening session, from 5 pm to 11:30 pm or 11:55 pm, depending on the contract.

Commodity market participants should check the applicable exchange schedule before placing orders.

Bank Holiday On October 20: Are Banks Open Or Closed?

Bank customers should also prepare for closures on Dussehra. Bank holidays, however, vary by state and city because of regional festivals and local observances.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar, bank branches in most parts of the country will remain closed on October 20. Sikkim and Manipur are exceptions to the nationwide closure listed for the day.

Banks in several cities are also observing holidays on October 19 for festivals such as Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Durga Puja.

The schedule matters for customers planning branch-dependent work, including cash transactions, cheque-related services, demand drafts, locker access and KYC updates.

Digital banking services, including UPI, mobile banking and internet banking, are generally available during branch holidays. However, transactions that require physical branch assistance or depend on clearing schedules may take longer.

Customers should check their bank's holiday calendar before visiting a branch.

When Is The Next Stock Market Holiday?

After Dussehra, the next scheduled stock market holiday is November 10, 2026, for Diwali-Balipratipada.

The exchanges will also remain closed on November 24 for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev. Muhurat trading for Diwali Laxmi Pujan is scheduled for Sunday, November 8, with timings to be announced by the exchanges.

The final scheduled trading holiday of 2026 is December 25 for Christmas.