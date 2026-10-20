Dussehra 2026: Dry Day Restrictions, Bank Closures And What's Open Or Closed

Dussehra 2026: As India prepares to celebrate Vijayadashami on Tuesday (October 20), authorities across Delhi-NCR and several states have issued detailed guidelines regarding operations, public services, and alcohol sales.

Liquor shops to remain closed on Dussehra

Under excise regulations and order guidelines aimed at maintaining public peace, October 20 has been declared a Dry Day, according to reports. In Delhi, all retail wine, beer, and liquor vends, along with commercial alcohol vendors across the national capital, will remain closed throughout the day.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, local administration and excise departments have ordered liquor outlets to stay shut during Dussehra festivities and idol immersion processions.

Excise authorities have warned that any illegal sales or violations will lead to strict legal penalties.

Also read | Dussehra 2026: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory; Check Timings And Affected Routes

Banks to observe official holiday

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, public and private sector banks across most states, except those in Gangtok and Imphal, will remain closed on Tuesday for Vijaya Dashami.

But online banking facilities, mobile apps, UPI payments, and ATMs will function normally throughout the holiday.

What else is open and closed?

Schools and colleges: Educational institutions across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and neighbouring states will remain closed for the holiday.

Public transport: Metro services and public buses will operate normally, though frequency may be adjusted during peak festival hours to accommodate crowd movement. Traffic advisories have been imposed, and commuters are advised to plan before leaving their home.

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Hospitals and emergency services: Emergency wards, pharmacies, and essential medical services will run round the clock without disruption.

Markets and shopping malls: Retail centres, grocery outlets, and eateries will generally remain open, though individual neighbourhood shops may observe reduced operating hours during evening effigy-burning ceremonies.