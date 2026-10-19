Dussehra 2026: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory; Check Timings And Affected Routes

Delhi Traffic Advisory for October 20: Authorities across the National Capital Region (NCR) have stepped up security measures for Dussehra, which will be celebrated on October 20. More than 13,000 police personnel have been deployed to oversee public safety, crowd control, and traffic management.

According to the news agency PTI, around 10,000 police officers will be stationed at strategic locations, crowded markets, temples, and effigy-burning venues in Delhi alone, with senior officials personally inspecting crowded sites.

In Gurugram, around 2,200 police personnel have been deployed at 66 Ravan Dahan sites, 17 religious processions and other related events. Meanwhile, in Faridabad, over 1,200 police personnel are tasked with maintaining law and order.

Officials said that the police personnel will also focus on preventing pickpocketing, snatching and other street crimes that become a major cause of concern in crowded areas during major festivals.

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Traffic advisory for Delhi NCR

Police have identified 12 major and 54 small Ravan Dahan venues. Sixteen sites fall under the East Zone, 23 under the West Zone, seven under the South Zone and 20 under the Manesar Zone.

Police said that one fire tender, one ambulance and one duty magistrate will be deployed at each of the 12 major Ravan Dahan sites. In addition, two fire tenders and two ambulances will remain on standby in each police zone to provide immediate assistance in case of an emergency.

Advisory for C.R. Park and Greater Kailash-II

A traffic advisory was in place for Durga Puja celebrations in Chittaranjan Park (C.R. Park) and Greater Kailash-II from October 16, as traffic was restricted from 4:00 PM to 12:00 Midnight daily. The same will be followed on October 20 as well. Police said that devotees and commuters are advised to use Delhi Metro, avoid affected roads, refrain from unauthorised parking and allow extra travel time.

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Advisory for East Delhi

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a travel advisory for East Delhi on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, in view of expected heavy crowds and vehicular rush for Dussehra celebrations.

Authorities have cautioned commuters that major roads across East Delhi will see significant pedestrian movement and slow-moving traffic during the evening hours.

According to Delhi Police, traffic diversions will remain in effect, as required, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on the following roads:

NH-24

Road No. 57

Road No. 57A

Road No. 56

Vikas Marg

The diversions are expected to affect several critical corridors and connecting roads, particularly near major Ramlila grounds, fair venues, and effigy-burning sites.

Busy routes including stretches along Vikas Marg, Ghazipur Road, Patparganj Road, Swami Dayanand Marg, and roads connecting Mayur Vihar, Trilokpuri, and Shahdara are likely to experience heavy congestion during the peak 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM window.

Advisory for festive visitors

Traffic officials have urged motorists and commuters travelling through East Delhi to plan their journeys in advance, budget extra travel time, and consider taking alternative routes to avoid bottleneck areas.

"Drive carefully, remain patient and follow traffic rules, diversion signs and directions of Traffic Police personnel deployed in the area," Delhi Traffic Police noted. "For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police."