Hyundai Navratri Discounts 2026: Up To Rs 1 Lakh Off On Creta, Venue, Aura, And Others

With Navratri and Dussehra traditionally considered among the most auspicious periods for vehicle purchases in India, automakers have begun rolling out festive schemes to attract buyers. Hyundai Motor India has announced a range of benefits across several models in its portfolio for October 2026, covering hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs, and electric vehicles. According to the scheme document, the festive offers are applicable on bookings made between October 2 and October 10, 2026, with vehicle deliveries scheduled during the Navratri period. Depending on the model, buyers can avail cash discounts, exchange offers, upgrade bonuses, scrappage incentives, corporate benefits, and rural schemes.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Navratri 2026 Discounts

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (except Era variant) is available with a Rs 35,000 cash discount on petrol variants and a Rs 30,000 cash discount on CNG variants. Buyers can also avail an additional Rs 15,000 exchange benefit and a Rs 15,000 upgrade bonus when upgrading from select vehicles including the Santro, Alto, i10, EON, WagonR, Celerio, and S-Presso. Hyundai is also offering a Rs 3,000 corporate/government benefit and a Rs 5,000 rural offer on the model.

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Hyundai Aura: Navratri 2026 Discounts

For the Aura, Hyundai is offering a Rs 15,000 cash discount on petrol variants and a Rs 30,000 cash discount on CNG versions. The compact sedan additionally gets a Rs 5,000 scrappage benefit and a Rs 5,000 rural offer.

Hyundai i20, Exter, And Venue: Navratri 2026 Discounts

The Hyundai i20 (except Era) attracts a Rs 25,000 cash discount, additional Rs 15,000 exchange benefit, and a Rs 15,000 upgrade bonus for eligible customers upgrading from select models including the Alto, i10, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Celerio, and S-Presso. Buyers can also avail a Rs 3,000 corporate/government benefit and a Rs 5,000 rural discount.

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The Hyundai Exter (except HX2) is being offered with a Rs 20,000 cash discount, additional Rs 10,000 exchange benefit, and a Rs 10,000 upgrade bonus.

Meanwhile, the Hyundai Venue, including the N Line variants, is available with a Rs 5,000 scrappage bonus.

Hyundai Verna, Creta Range: Navratri 2026 Discounts

The Hyundai Verna receives one of the stronger festive schemes in the sedan line-up. Buyers can avail a Rs 40,000 cash discount, along with either a Rs 25,000 scrappage benefit or a Rs 20,000 exchange bonus. Hyundai is also offering a Rs 10,000 upgrade bonus for customers moving from vehicles such as the i10, i20, Swift, Dzire, and Baleno, along with a Rs 10,000 corporate/government benefit.

For the Creta ICE range, Hyundai is offering Rs 35,000 cash benefits, with additional exchange and upgrade benefits applicable on select variants. The Creta N Line is available with a Rs 45,000 cash benefit, Rs 30,000 exchange bonus, and a Rs 25,000 upgrade bonus.

The Creta Electric receives a Rs 30,000 cash benefit, additional Rs 15,000 exchange bonus, and a Rs 15,000 upgrade benefit for eligible customers.

Hyundai Alcazar: Navratri 2026 Discounts

The Hyundai Alcazar petrol range is available with a Rs 30,000 cash benefit and an additional Rs 20,000 exchange benefit. Hyundai is also offering an extra scrappage benefit of Rs 5,000 over and above the exchange bonus on select variants, according to the festive scheme.

With festive demand expected to remain strong through Navratri and Dussehra, Hyundai's latest offers could help buyers reduce the effective purchase cost across several popular models.

Disclaimer: The discounts and benefits mentioned above are based on Hyundai's October 2026 festive scheme. Offers may vary depending on model variant, city, dealership, stock availability, and applicable terms and conditions. Customers are advised to contact their nearest Hyundai dealership for the exact offer applicable to their preferred vehicle before making a purchase.