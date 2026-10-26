Hyundai Bayon Launched In India At Rs 9.99 Lakh: Check Features, Engine, And More

Hyundai has launched the Bayon in India at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it below the Creta in the mid-size SUV space. The SUV is manufactured at Hyundai's Chennai facility in both right- and left-hand-drive configurations, as it will be exported as well. The SUV is already available for bookings in the country.

Hyundai Bayon: Design, Dimensions

The Bayon rides on Hyundai's Global K Enhanced Platform, engineered for 5-star Indian crash test safety standards, with Bharat NCAP results expected by the end of this year. It carries the brand's latest 'Art of Steel' design language, measuring 4.2 metres in length, slightly less than the 4.3-metre Creta.

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At the front, it gets LED projector headlights and L-shaped DRLs that double as turn indicators, with no full-width light bar at the front or rear. The side profile features flared wheel arches, sharp character lines, and plenty of black cladding, while petal-style 17-inch alloy wheels add style. At the rear, a slim black band houses sleek LED tail-lamps, with 'BAYON' lettering on the tailgate and a prominent roof spoiler with an integrated stop lamp.

Hyundai Bayon: Interior, Features

Inside, the Bayon gets a 12.3-inch driver's display and a 12.3-inch touchscreen arranged in a curved layout. The HVAC controls sit in a vertical panel beneath, with a band of shortcut buttons below the touchscreen and haptic buttons on the centre console. The steering wheel, similar to the new Venue's houses a standalone pod for the drive mode selector, offering Eco, Normal and Sport modes.

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Other features include ventilated front seats, powered driver's seat adjustment, a Bose sound system, Type-C USB ports, a wireless charger, ambient lights, two-step reclining rear seats, rear AC vents and a panoramic sunroof. The Bayon also gets a Generative AI voice assistant that understands conversational requests, along with Bluelink connected car tech and OTA updates.

Safety features include Level 2 ADAS, six airbags, a 360-degree camera, all-four disc brakes, hill-start assist control, electronic stability control, a tyre-pressure monitoring system and an electronic parking brake with auto hold.

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Hyundai Bayon: Powertrain

Power comes from a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 115 PS and 144 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual or iVT automatic. The Bayon petrol iVT has a claimed ARAI mileage of 18.6 kpl, and the iVT gets a Dash Boost Mode for instantaneous power during overtaking.

The Bayon will add a CNG option in January 2027, making it Hyundai's first CNG mid-size SUV in India. Turbo-petrol and diesel engine options are not available.