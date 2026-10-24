Aprilia RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute Pays Homage To Historic Circuit

Aprilia has unveiled a special edition of the RS 660 to celebrate its racing history at Phillip Island, the Australian circuit that has hosted MotoGP for nearly three decades. Called the RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute, the limited-edition motorcycle gets a dedicated paint scheme, circuit-inspired graphics and a passenger seat cover as standard, and will be displayed at EICMA in Milan in November, 2026.

Why Phillip Island

The tribute marks Aprilia's 10 Grand Prix victories at Phillip Island, including Raul Fernandez's 2025 MotoGP win on the RS-GP, a result that took Aprilia to 300 wins in the World Motorcycle Championship, making it the European brand with the most triumphs in the championship's history.

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Aprilia RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute: Livery

The special edition uses white as its base colour, complemented by green bodywork on the sides and tail, along with red wheel rims, a palette drawn from the Phillip Island circuit logo. The side panels carry the circuit layout, its name and a chequered flag graphic.

A badge on the fuel tank shows Aprilia's number of victories at Phillip Island, while each motorcycle's serial number is displayed on the steering head plate. A passenger seat cover is included as standard equipment.

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Aprilia RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute: Engine, Chassis

Underneath the special paintwork, the RS 660 retains its 660cc, liquid-cooled, four-valve, parallel-twin engine, producing 103.5 bhp at 10,400rpm and 70 Nm of torque at 8,400rpm.

The engine forms part of the motorcycle's structure, working with the aluminium frame to create a compact and rigid chassis. The standard RS 660 platform is designed to balance road usability with the performance expected from a middleweight sports bike.

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Electronics Package

The RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute retains Aprilia's aPRC electronic package, which includes adjustable traction control, wheelie control, engine braking control and cornering ABS. Engine mapping can also be adjusted through the Ride-by-Wire throttle system, with a six-axis inertial measurement unit helping the electronic systems respond to the motorcycle's movement.

Other equipment includes launch control, a bidirectional quickshifter and cruise control features that support both spirited riding on track and everyday use on public roads.